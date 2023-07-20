Kellton Tech shares end 4% higher after bagging a large project from the Karnataka government

The company said that it has entered into a partnership with the Karnataka Government's Finance Department for developing the second version or Version 2.0 for Human Resource Management System (HRMS).

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. shares surged as much as 8 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 89.40 on Thursday, after it announced that it won a multi-year large project from the Karnataka Government.

The IT company disclosed that the development and implementation of HRMS Version 2.0 is targeted for more than 6 lakh state government employees of Karnataka.

As per this partnership project, Kellton Tech Solutions will have to work on and bring forth a range of advanced features and functionalities for not just streamlining but also enhancing the overall Human Resource Management processes of the state government’s finance sector.

The newer version of HRMS will work on the enhancement of the department’s existing capabilities, comprising areas such as recruitment, transfers, cadre management, leave management, operational reports and promotions.

The company will also work upon the complex task of migrating huge terabytes of data from the first version of HRMS to the newer one, which includes more than 200 Application Programming Interface (API) integrations.

“The HRMS 2.0 portal will meet the key objective of facilitating smooth data flow and department collaboration, enabling efficient decision-making processes,” stated the CEO, APAC of Kellton Tech, Karanjit Singh in a press release.