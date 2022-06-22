Kellogg to split into 3 companies — snacks, cereals, and plant-based food

Kellogg Co, maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Eggo, will break up into three companies focusing on cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods.

The spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year, said Kellogg’s on Tuesday.

As of 2021, Kellogg's net sales were $14.2 billion, largely fueled by its snack division ($11.4 billion), which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles, and Pop-Tarts, among other products. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totalled around $340 million.

These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities, said CEO Steve Cahillane.

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spin-offs. Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company __ which accounts for 80% of Kellogg's current sales __ will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with its headquarters in Chicago. Kellogg's three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.