HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

By Asmita Pant

Keka was launched in 2015 by Vijay Yalamanchilli as a bootstrapped company. As of 2021, Keka has over 5500 companies in its clientele across various sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, professional service organisations, accounting, taxation, fin-tech.

Keka, a Hyderabad-based HR tech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, said on Wednesday it had secured $57 million (Rs 465 crore) in Series A from WestBridge Capital — India's largest Series A SaaS funding.

“I believe we raised funding at the right time. We have been the fastest-growing HR tech leader in our space. Although we got several offers for funding in the past, we never felt the timing was right,” said CEO Vijay Yalamanchili.

He said finding the right investment partner was significant. "We wanted to partner with someone with a long-term vision for the HR tech space. This is not just about securing funding; it is also a validation of our ideas and approach in a world where many funded businesses are struggling to survive," he said.

He said he wanted to build a world-class product in India that would cater to the global market. "As we advance, R&D will be our primary area of focus as we expand our engineering, product, and customer success teams,” the CEO added.

The company works on streamlining and automating payroll, recruiting, leave and attendance, and performance management, among other things.