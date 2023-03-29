KEI Industries to review dividend payout, looks to go slow on EPC business

KEI Industries, one of the prominent players in the Indian cable and wire industry, is considering a suggestion to increase its dividend payout. This was said by Anil Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Gupta stated that the company is open to reviewing the suggestion, although they are not in a rush to make a decision.

“This year also we increased the dividend from Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 – in the interim dividend which we declared in March. Definitely, we will review the suggestion of increasing the dividend payout,” he said.

During the interview, Gupta also touched upon the company's strategy for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business. He stated that while the EPC business is an important part of their portfolio, it is not their core business. Therefore, they do not intend to focus too much on growing this segment.

He explained that the EPC business is growing slowly, but that is not a cause for concern.

“We are going slow on the EPC business. This is not our core business, it was started eight-nine years back to supplement our cable business. We want to remain near Rs 500 crore, we don’t want to grow it much,” he said.

KEI Industries has a strong track record of delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. The company's focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has helped it maintain a leading position in the industry. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its recent financial results, which have been impressive despite the challenging economic environment.

The shares of KEI Industries have gained over 5 percent over the last month.

