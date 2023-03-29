Breaking News
Decks cleared for Zee-Sony merger
business | Mar 29, 2023 11:48 AM IST

KEI Industries to review dividend payout, looks to go slow on EPC business

By Nigel D'Souza   | Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Mar 29, 2023 11:48 AM IST (Published)
KEI Industries' CMD, Anil Gupta, has indicated that the company is considering increasing its dividend payout, and they will review the suggestion carefully. Furthermore, he has stated that the company is not planning to focus too much on its EPC business, as it is not their core business. KEI Industries' primary focus remains on its cable and wire business, which has been performing well and is expected to continue to do so in the future.

KEI Industries, one of the prominent players in the Indian cable and wire industry, is considering a suggestion to increase its dividend payout. This was said by Anil Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Gupta stated that the company is open to reviewing the suggestion, although they are not in a rush to make a decision.
“This year also we increased the dividend from Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 – in the interim dividend which we declared in March. Definitely, we will review the suggestion of increasing the dividend payout,” he said.
During the interview, Gupta also touched upon the company's strategy for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business. He stated that while the EPC business is an important part of their portfolio, it is not their core business. Therefore, they do not intend to focus too much on growing this segment.
Also Read | KEI Industries becomes principal partner with RCB for IPL for 3 years
He explained that the EPC business is growing slowly, but that is not a cause for concern.
“We are going slow on the EPC business. This is not our core business, it was started eight-nine years back to supplement our cable business. We want to remain near Rs 500 crore, we don’t want to grow it much,” he said.
KEI Industries has a strong track record of delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. The company's focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has helped it maintain a leading position in the industry. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its recent financial results, which have been impressive despite the challenging economic environment.
The shares of KEI Industries have gained over 5 percent over the last month.
