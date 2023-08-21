KEC International At Record High: Stock gains as much as 8% post Rs 1,007 crore order win

Shares of KEC International gained as much as 8 percent in trade on Monday after receiving new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across various businesses.

The company's civil, cables and transmission & distribution business segments secured orders in India and the overseas market, KEC International disclosed in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

The civil business has won a contract for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of a multispeciality hospital in India.

Additionally, the transmission & distribution (T&D) vertical has received an order for a 380 KV Overhead Transmission line project in the Middle East.

Further, the cables vertical has bagged contracts for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

"With the above orders, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 5,500 crore, a strong growth of 15 percent compared to last year,” Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said.

Earlier this month, the infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major received new orders worth Rs 1,065 crore across its various businesses.

"We are pretty confident that we will be able to maintain our order guidance of Rs 25,000 crore intake," he stated.

Here are a few recent orders received by KEC International:

Date Order Size August 3, 2023 Rs 1,065 Crore July 5, 2023 Rs 1,042 Crore June 13, 2023 Rs 1,372 Crore June 6, 2023 Rs 600 Crore April 27, 2023 Rs 1,017 Crore March 22, 2023 Rs 1,560 Crore March 15, 2023 Rs 1,028 Crore February 20, 2023 Rs 3,023 Crore

Reacting to the announcement, the stock gained as much as 8.1 percent intraday to a high of Rs 699, which is a record level for the stock.

The stock is now trading 4.6 percent higher at Rs 653.15. The stock has gained 35 percent on a year-to-date basis.