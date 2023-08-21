CNBC TV18
KEC International At Record High: Stock gains as much as 8% post Rs 1,007 crore order win

"With the above orders, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 5,500 crore, a strong growth of 15 percent compared to last year,” Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 21, 2023 2:13:20 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Shares of KEC International gained as much as 8 percent in trade on Monday after receiving new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across various businesses.

The company's civil, cables and transmission & distribution business segments secured orders in India and the overseas market, KEC International disclosed in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.
The civil business has won a contract for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of a multispeciality hospital in India.
Additionally, the transmission & distribution (T&D) vertical has received an order for a 380 KV Overhead Transmission line project in the Middle East.
Further, the cables vertical has bagged contracts for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
"With the above orders, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 5,500 crore, a strong growth of 15 percent compared to last year,” Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said.
Earlier this month, the infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major received new orders worth Rs 1,065 crore across its various businesses.
Kejriwal in an interview with CNBC-TV18, earlier this month, exuded a strong sense of optimism on the company's order intake and future prospects.
"We are pretty confident that we will be able to maintain our order guidance of Rs 25,000 crore intake," he stated.
Here are a few recent orders received by KEC International:
DateOrder Size
August 3, 2023Rs 1,065 Crore
July 5, 2023Rs 1,042 Crore
June 13, 2023Rs 1,372 Crore
June 6, 2023Rs 600 Crore
April 27, 2023Rs 1,017 Crore
March 22, 2023Rs 1,560 Crore
March 15, 2023Rs 1,028 Crore
February 20, 2023Rs 3,023 Crore
Reacting to the announcement, the stock gained as much as 8.1 percent intraday to a high of Rs 699, which is a record level for the stock.
The stock is now trading 4.6 percent higher at Rs 653.15. The stock has gained 35 percent on a year-to-date basis.
X