Shares of KEC International gained over 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,017 crore across its various business.

The business where the global infrastructure EPC Company has bagged orders are transmission and distribution (T&D), civil and cables segments.

Following are the details of the new order:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

Secured an order for a 765 kV transmission line from a private developer in India.

Civil: Secured orders for industrial and residential projects in India.

Cables: Secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, the MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd. said, “We are pleased to start the financial year with significant order wins across businesses.”

The company said its civil business continued to be on a high-growth trajectory and has been widening its presence by securing orders in the composite space (including civil, mechanical and electrical works).

Earlier on April 6, KEC International bagged projects worth Rs 1,213 crores across its various businesses.

Besides, the company is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter financial results on May 3, 2023.

Shares of KEC International was trading with a gain of 1 percent at 464.05 at 1.20pm on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).