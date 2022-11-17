    English
    business News

    KEC International looks to ride its first Mumbai Metro order

    IST

    KEC International looks to ride its first Mumbai Metro order

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
    KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

    KEC International’s order book is up 25 percent and they currently have the highest-ever order book plus L1 position (lowest bidder) of Rs 34,000 crore, according to the management.
    The global engineering, procurement, and construction major company, a part of the RPG Group, has managed to secure its first order from Mumbai Metro.
    It has also secured new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore for its various businesses.
    KEC's Brazilian subsidiary SAE Towers has secured a large order for the supply of towers in the Americas. The company said that this order is one of the largest tower supply orders it has received and it significantly enhances its international T&D order book.
    “Around 60 percent is from the T&D sector. It is largely the Brazil order and around 35 percent is from the railway and the balance is cables,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO at KEC International.
    The other orders include two orders for Ballastless Track (BLT) works from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro.
    The company has also secured several orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
    The execution will start next year onwards for all the orders, he said.
    With these orders, the company's overall order intake for the current financial year stands at Rs 11,800 crore.
    Also Read: Nine businesses recognised as India’s “Best Managed Companies” by Deloitte
    It was an operationally weak second quarter for KEC International. The company's profit is down over 30 percent and margin has seen a sharp contraction to 4.4 percent versus the 7.1 percent last year.
    KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.
