KEC International expects Rs 20,000 crore revenues and Rs 25,000 crore order inflows in FY24

KEC International expects to clock grow its revenues by 15 percent and order inflow growth of 10 to 15 percent in FY24. This implies Rs 20,000 crore of sales and Rs 25,000 crore of order inflows. In the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (until June 15th), the company has secured Rs 2,400 crore in order inflows driven by the civil and railway segments.

KEC International is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction business (EPC) projects and systems and related activities for power transmission, distribution, railway and other EPC businesses. The company is a part of RPG group which is a diversified conglomerate with interests in areas of infrastructure, tyres, information technology, pharmaceuticals, energy and plantations.

The management in its annual investor day held on June 15th guided for gradual EBITDA margin recovery in FY24 and normalizing in FY25. EBITDA margins have been weak in FY22 and FY23 driven by the impact of unhedged commodity exposure in legacy contracts and losses in Brazil. With Brazil EPC projects completed and commodity prices cooling off, management expects EBITDA margin to improve to 6 percent in first half of financial year 2023-24 and exit the year at 9 to 10 percent in fourth quarter of FY24. This leads to FY24 full-year margin at 7 percent. From FY25, the management expects a normalized EBITDA margin of above 9 percent.