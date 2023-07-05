KEC International bags Rs 1,042-crore orders from India and overseas

The infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major secured orders across its various verticals. Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at Rs 575.70, up by Rs 0.75, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major KEC International Ltd on Wednesday (July 5) said it has received new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across its various businesses.

The company forayed into the railway business, bagging its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in SAARC. Also, it secured an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Further, KEC International received orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas mainly for setting up overhead transmission lines in the Middle East, supply of towers in India, Europe, and the United States of America and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International said the company is pleased with the new order wins across its business verticals. The railway business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally, leveraging the strong presence of the company's T&D business, he said.

The civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputable client. The maiden tower supply order from Europe is a testament to our dedicated focus on diversifying the tower sales business geographically, Kejriwal added.

Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at Rs 575.70, up by Rs 0.75, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.