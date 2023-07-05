KEC International bags Rs 1,042-crore orders from India and overseas

The infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major secured orders across its various verticals. Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at Rs 575.70, up by Rs 0.75, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major KEC International Ltd on Wednesday (July 5) said it has received new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across its various businesses.

The company forayed into the railway business, bagging its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in SAARC. Also, it secured an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.