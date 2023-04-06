KEC International order book reaches all-time high in FY23 with new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore

The company says, the orders in the T&D business have significantly expanded it's order book, particularly in the international market.

KEC International shares gained over a percent in early trade on Thursday after various businesses of the company won new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore.

Here are details of the new order the company has secured:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and Americas.

Civil: The business has secured an order in the urban infra segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

With these orders, the order inflow for the EPC company stands at an all-time high of Rs 22,378 crore for the financial year 2023, growing 30 percent from last year.

“These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International.

The company says, the orders in the T&D business have significantly expanded it's order book, particularly in the international market. In addition, its civil business has further strengthened its presence with an order in the urban infra segment.

KEC International has its presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).

Shares of KEC International are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 461.30.