Kaynes Tech shares gain for eighth straight day, stock up 57% from IPO price

Shares of IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology rallied for the eighth straight day to hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company sounded bullish on meeting its projected fiscal year 2023 revenue and profit after tax (PAT) numbers.

The stock rallied more than 3 percent to hit a high of Rs 926.40 in intraday trade as trading volume jumped two-fold. The stock has gained around 21 percent in the eight-day rally since January 25. Shares are up 50 percent from their IPO price in the three months since the listing of the stock in November 2022.

In an earnings call, Kaynes Technology's Managing Director Ramesh Kannan told analysts that the company expects to meet the revenue target of Rs 1,200 crore for the fiscal year 2023 and achieve a PAT growth of over 8.6 percent.

The company has given a revenue guidance of Rs 1,700 crore for the fiscal year 2024.

The company is working hard and is positive about improving the margins, Kannan told analysts.

Kaynes Technology for the December quarter posted a 57.16 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 291.7 crore while the year-to-date revenue rose 62.22 percent to Rs 765.5 crore.

The company’s EBITDA for the December quarter stood at Rs 41.1 crore, up 87.24 percent on a year-on-year basis. The EBITDA margin stood at 14.24 percent as against 11.98 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

The growth was largely led by strong demand across the automotive, railway, and industrial verticals.

Its consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 22.8 crore, up 8.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 112.87 percent year-on-year.

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in multiple industry verticals including automotive, aerospace and defence, railways, medical, and IT.

Kaynes Technology shares are trading 0.89 percent higher at Rs 895.95.