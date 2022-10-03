By Asmita Pant

Scheduled commercial bank Karur Vysya reported a decline in the Current Account Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio, while the market share in loans rose as of September 30, the bank said in an exchange filing on October 1.

The aggregate from CASA stood at Rs 25,913 crore for the period under review, a 10.2 percent jump year-on-year and a marginal decline from the previous quarter. The CASA ratio — which indicates what percent of the bank's total deposits are in current and savings accounts — was reported at 35.2 percent against 36 percent in the year-ago period and 36.4 percent in the preceding quarter.

The total deposits stood at Rs 73,614 crore for the period against 65,410 in the preceding year, the bank stated in an exchange filing. The deposits have risen 12.5 percent on year-on-year basis and 3.4 percent from previous quarter.

The bank's advances — the amount the bank lends to the individual and corporates — stood at Rs 62,416 crore, up 15.9 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year. The advances have climbed 4.7 percent as compared to the previous quarter.

The calculated credit-deposit ratio or CD ratio stood at 84.8 percent against 82.3 percent in the previous year and 83.8 percent in the previous quarter. Credit deposit ratios indicate how much percentage of the deposits have been given out as loans by the bank.

The shares of Karur Vysya bank were trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 81.2, as of 1:07 pm.