    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Karur Vysya Bank MD says corporate loan growth will be lower than retail and agri segments

    business | IST

    Karur Vysya Bank MD says corporate loan growth will be lower than retail and agri segments

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Karur Vysya Bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) are at 13 quarter high and loan growth is the best in 17 quarters, B Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO discussed the business going forward.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Karur Vysya share

    TRADE
    Karur Vysya Bank reported strong quarterly earnings results for the April-June quarter. The bank reported more than double growth in its net profit to Rs 229 crore for the quarter, led by higher interest income and improved interest margin.
    Aiding from that Karur Vysya Bank's management expects to get a 15 percent loan growth for the financial year 2023, B Ramesh Babu, MD, Karur Vysya Bank told CNBC-TV18.
    “Agriculture, retail and commercial, are the focus areas and corporate also - in our case, the corporate is considered a mid-corporate. So we are growing there also, at a lower level we grow there and the rest of the three will be growing at 15 percent. That's a plan of action,” he added.
    Also Read: RBI set for fourth straight rate hike to quell inflation, say experts
    On the growth in Net Interest Margin (NIM), he expects it to stand at 3.75 percent for the year. For the April-June quarter, Karur Vysya Bank's NIM rose to 3.82 percent from 3.55 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.
    In terms of gold loans, he said, that the majority of the gold loans are coming from the agriculture sector.
    “Around the 16 to 17 percent we are growing in the gold loans and much better than the earlier years,” he said.
    The retail segment also offers good gold loan scope. The bank is trying to have structural changes there also because the yields are relatively better, in a methodical way we want to go for the next quarter, we are going to plan for that, added Babu.
    Also Read: S&P projects India's GDP growth at 7.3% this fiscal
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng