Karnataka High Court grants interim stay to Flipkart India on demand exceeding Rs 1100 crore

Flipkart has argued that the issue of capitalisation of marketing intangibles was already decided in its favour by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bangalore for the assessment year 2015-16.
Flipkart India has been granted an interim stay by the Karnataka High Court on demand of over Rs 1,100 crore for the assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19. The demand was required to be deposited within four days, but Flipkart India has preferred writ petitions against the demand notices issued by the CIT(A), who upheld the addition of capitalising discounts as marketing intangibles and disallowing Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) cross charges amounting to approximately Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 180 crore, respectively, for the two assessment years.
The company has argued that the issue of capitalisation of marketing intangibles was already decided in its favour by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bangalore for the assessment year 2015-16. It also submits that the allowability of ESOP cross charges is covered by a coordinate bench ruling in Biocon, as well as by Madras High Court and Delhi High Court rulings in PVP Ventures and NDTV, respectively.
Flipkart India argues that the appellate orders have been passed in violation of the principles of natural justice as the documents forming the basis of the findings were not provided to the company for rebuttal. It also underscores the violation of judicial discipline and consistency, as the ITAT for assessment years 2012-13 to 2015-16 passed orders in favour of the company on the underlying issues, and even the CIT(A)'s order for the assessment year 2017-18 favours the company.
The company's grievance is that no reasonable time was provided to deposit the demand and that there was no justification to provide only four days for this purpose, which also restricts the limitation period available to the company for preferring an appeal before the ITAT. The company has urged that no coercive measures be taken until the expiry of the limitation period. The Karnataka High Court has granted protection against coercive measures until the next date of hearing on February 24, 2023.
