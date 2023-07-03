Kansai Nerolac shares surge after sale of Thane land parcel for Rs 671 crore to Hiranandani Group

Initially in January, the company’s board of directors had approved the proposal for sale of company’s land at Thane admeasuring 96,180 square metres at Rs 655 crore to Shoden Developers.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent on Monday after the company sold its land parcel in Thane to the Hiranandani Group for a total consideration of Rs 671 crore.

On Friday, Kansai Nerolac entered into a deed of conveyance for the sale of a total area of 97,090 square metres together with the transfer of rights in land admeasuring 6,300 square metres at Kavesar, Thane, to Shoden Developers Pvt. Ltd, a group company of the House of Hiranandani.

Initially in January, the company’s board of directors had approved the proposal for sale of company’s land at Thane admeasuring 96,180 square metres at Rs 655 crore to Shoden Developers. However, in its meeting on Friday, the board approved the aforesaid sale transaction including the sale of additional area admeasuring 910 square metres, thus aggregating to a total area of 97,090 square metres.