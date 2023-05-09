Kansai Nerolac declares 1:2 bonus issue - Shares cool off after rising 10%

The board of Kansai Nerolac also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for financial year 2023.

Shares of paint manufacturer Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. surged nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after the company’s board announced a bonus share issue of 1:2 following its March quarter results.

This means two shares will be issued for every equity share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date.

Record date for the bonus issue will be determined later.

Kansai Nerolac previously announced a bonus share issue of 1:1 in the June quarter of 2010.

Companies announce bonus share issues to increase retail participation and increase their equity base. The bonus share issue is also an alternative to a cash dividend and reflects the financial health of a company.

The board of Kansai Nerolac also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for financial year 2023. It had declared a dividend of Rs 2.25 during financial year 2022.

Kansai Nerolac posted more than five-fold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.24 crore for the March quarter, aided by a low base. It had reported a net profit of Rs 19.17 crore in the March quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue increased by 12.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,733.59 crore.