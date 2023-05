The board of Kansai Nerolac also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for financial year 2023.

Shares of paint manufacturer Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. surged nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after the company’s board announced a bonus share issue of 1:2 following its March quarter results.

This means two shares will be issued for every equity share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date.

Record date for the bonus issue will be determined later.