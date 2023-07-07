Kalyan Jewellers up 5% on strong operational update for first quarter of FY24

By Vahishta Unwalla

The consolidated revenue growth of Kalyan Jewellers for the first quarter of FY24 was 31 percent year on year. This includes 34 percent revenue growth for India operations.

The strong operating momentum sustained through the entire quarter, including during Akshaya Tritiya. While momentum in same-store revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, non-south markets recorded higher overall revenue growth largely due to the greater number of showrooms launched in that region over the last 12 months. Gross margin at the showroom level improved as compared to the same period in the previous financial year and has remained broadly in line with the prior quarter. Given the higher share of revenue from franchised showrooms, blended gross margin declined sequentially as well as when compared to the same period in the previous financial year.