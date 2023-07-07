CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsKalyan Jewellers up 5% on strong operational update for first quarter of FY24

Kalyan Jewellers up 5% on strong operational update for first quarter of FY24

Kalyan Jewellers up 5% on strong operational update for first quarter of FY24
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 7, 2023 9:14:45 AM IST (Published)

The strong operating momentum sustained through the entire quarter, including during Akshaya Tritiya. While momentum in same-store revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, non-south markets recorded higher overall revenue growth.

The consolidated revenue growth of Kalyan Jewellers for the first quarter of FY24 was 31 percent year on year. This includes 34 percent revenue growth for India operations.

Live TV

Loading...

The strong operating momentum sustained through the entire quarter, including during Akshaya Tritiya. While momentum in same-store revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, non-south markets recorded higher overall revenue growth largely due to the greater number of showrooms launched in that region over the last 12 months.
Gross margin at the showroom level improved as compared to the same period in the previous financial year and has remained broadly in line with the prior quarter. Given the higher share of revenue from franchised showrooms, blended gross margin declined sequentially as well as when compared to the same period in the previous financial year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X