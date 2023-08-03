CNBC TV18
Kalyan Jewellers plans to open 11 new showrooms in August, shares end higher

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 4:28:07 PM IST (Published)

Kalyan Jewellers will open a new store in Jammu, which will mark its 200th outlet globally.

Kalyan Jewellers India shares ended higher on Thursday after the company announced that it will launch a total of 11 new showrooms across India in the month of August 2023.

The leading jeweller will open a new store in Jammu, which will mark its 200th outlet globally.
The milestone of 200th showroom will commemorate the brand’s 30-year-long journey marked by an unwavering commitment to trust and transparency, the cornerstones of its success, Kalyan Jewellers said in a press release on August 3, 2023.
As per its expansion plan, Kalyan Jewellers will open its upcoming outlets in Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, and Arrah in Bihar; Chembur in Mumbai; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana; and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
Currently, the company is present in more than 20 states and Union Territories across India. It has presence in 4 Middle Eastern countries, outside India.
Kalyan Jewellers operates a total of 76 outlets across Southern India, 48 showrooms in north and central India, 23 in western states and 16 across eastern parts of the country.
The company operates 33 stores in the Middle Eastern countries.
Kalyan Jewellers is ready to spread its operations and stores across important markets in non-South regions, which symbolises its commitment to broaden its expanse and footprint entirely across India and solidify its presence over a Pan-India level.
“As we chart the next phase of growth, we aim to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with our unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy,” said the MD of Kalyan Jewellers, TS Kalyanaraman.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers ended at Rs 170.45 apiece, up 1.3 percent.
