The total number of showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers in India stood at 136 as on 31 December 2022.
Buy / Sell Kalyan Jeweller share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida
IST2 Min(s) Read
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy
IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags
IST4 Min(s) Read
For the nine months of the current financial year, the company's revenue growth has been 35 percent from last year.
The company also expects to open 11 new franchised showrooms in the non-south market over the next three months, as part of the targeted launch of 52 new showrooms in 2023. It has also signed more than 25 Letters of Intent with potential franchise partners for showroom launches in the next financial year.
However, the company's online business saw a revenue decline of 5 percent during the quarter.