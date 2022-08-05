Homebusiness newscompanies news

Kalyan Jewellers looks to open more stores in north India to improve margins

business | IST

Kalyan Jewellers looks to open more stores in north India to improve margins

By Nigel D'Souza   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
Mini

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED of the company said that the company aims to open stores outside South India where the margins are higher.

Kalyan Jewellers India posted a strong set of earnings for the June-ended quarter on a low base. The company saw robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue and the margin has also expanded to 8 percent from 4 percent last year.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED of the company said that the first half of the year is always strong, in the jewellery segment, in the south Indian market and the north Indian market picks up in the second half of the year.
“Our mission is to open stores outside South India where the margins are higher and take the revenue mix to 50:50, which will take our EBITDA margins into double-digit numbers in a couple of years,” said Kalyanaraman.
“In our jewellery segment, Q1 and Q2 are more south heavy, where the margins are a bit lesser, and Q3-Q4 are more of non-south heavy where the margins go upwards. South is more of a plain gold market whereas in non-south the studded ratios are usually higher, which gives us a better margin in non-south than in south Indian market,” he explained.
Also Read: This gold and silver jewellery maker has doubled investors' money in less than 30 days
The company added seven new showrooms in Q1FY23 and also launched its first franchised showroom.
For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Tags

Kalyan Jewellers looks to open more stores in north India to improve margins

2 Min(s) Read

By Nigel D'Souza   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)

Mini

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED of the company said that the company aims to open stores outside South India where the margins are higher.

Kalyan Jewellers India posted a strong set of earnings for the June-ended quarter on a low base. The company saw robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue and the margin has also expanded to 8 percent from 4 percent last year.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED of the company said that the first half of the year is always strong, in the jewellery segment, in the south Indian market and the north Indian market picks up in the second half of the year.
“Our mission is to open stores outside South India where the margins are higher and take the revenue mix to 50:50, which will take our EBITDA margins into double-digit numbers in a couple of years,” said Kalyanaraman.
“In our jewellery segment, Q1 and Q2 are more south heavy, where the margins are a bit lesser, and Q3-Q4 are more of non-south heavy where the margins go upwards. South is more of a plain gold market whereas in non-south the studded ratios are usually higher, which gives us a better margin in non-south than in south Indian market,” he explained.
Also Read: This gold and silver jewellery maker has doubled investors' money in less than 30 days
The company added seven new showrooms in Q1FY23 and also launched its first franchised showroom.
For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST

Tags

earningsKalyan jewellers

Previous Article

Fall in rupee due to dollar strength and not weak macro fundamentals: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Next Article

IGL shares recover from day's low after PNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR