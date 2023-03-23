Kalpataru Power bags new orders worth Rs 2,477 crores for its T&D and water businesses

KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation and other sectors as well. KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of awards of ₹ 2,477 crores. One of the orders is for the transmission & distribution business worth ₹ 1,181 crores in India & overseas markets, another being EPC projects in the water business of ₹ 1,296 crores. ‘With the above order wins, our year-to-date order intake has reached a record level of ₹ 25,149 crore’ Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL says.

Manish Mohnot went on to add that the company is seeing continuous momentum in order inflows, especially in T&D & Water businesses. "The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book, especially in the domestic market. The water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the rural piped water supply projects. We continue to focus on delivering profitable growth and improving our return ratios going forward," MD & CEO says.

Also Read:Kalpataru Power selected among preferred proponents for key Australia project

KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail). KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.

Kalpataru Power has bagged orders worth ₹5,641 crores in February with this new order being the first for March. Co’s recently slashed its FY23 consolidated revenue guidance to 12-14 percent vs 15 percent earlier & expects order inflow to be in the range of ₹24,000-25,000 crore in FY23, Amit Uplenchwar of Kalpataru Power told CNBC-TV18 on February 10.

Company’s stock is trading with a gain of 2 percent in pre-opening on a new order win & is up nearly 8 percent this month. Company's current share price of ₹570 is 4 percent away from its 52-week high.