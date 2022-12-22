Homebusiness newscompanies news

Kalpataru Power shares rise after NCLT approves merger with JMC Projects

Kalpataru Power shares rise after NCLT approves merger with JMC Projects

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 10:36:06 AM IST (Published)

The Kalpataru-JMC merged entity intends to achieve $3 billion in revenue by 2025.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Previous Article

Talbros Automotive Components JV secures multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses

Next Article

Ajanta Pharma shares rise over 2% after large trade deal