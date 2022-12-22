English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Kalpataru Power shares rise after NCLT approves merger with JMC Projects

Kalpataru Power shares rise after NCLT approves merger with JMC Projects

Kalpataru Power shares rise after NCLT approves merger with JMC Projects
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 10:36:06 AM IST (Published)

The Kalpataru-JMC merged entity intends to achieve $3 billion in revenue by 2025.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Kalpataru Power share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

The NCLT Ahmedabad has approved the merger of JMC Projects (India) Ltd. with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL), leading to the creation of a diversified engineering and construction company with combined order visibility of nearly Rs 43,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.


The board of directors of Kalpataru Power and JMC in February 2022 had approved the merger of the two companies. JMC shareholders will be allotted one share of Kalpataru Power for every four shares held by them in the company under the scheme.

Kalpataru Power stated that the combined entity will have a significant presence in India and projects in 67 countries.

The new entity will serve areas of power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water, railways, oil and gas, and heavy civil infrastructure. The combined entity will bring together diverse capabilities and the ability to pursue accelerated growth.

Kalpataru Power Chairman Mofatraj Munot said the merger with JMC provides greater scale, diversified business mix, increased competitiveness, strong financial profile and wider geographic coverage.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd. said that with the Kalpataru Power's expertise and global reach, it is well-placed to participate in overseas EPC opportunities, improving its business mix and global presence.

The merged entity intends to achieve $3 billion in revenue by 2025.

Earlier this month, brokerage firm Emkay had raised its price target on Kalpataru Power to Rs 615 from Rs 565. Emkay said it expects promoter pledge to decline as no investments were expected in non-core assets and valuation gap with direct peers like KEC should become negligible.

The brokerage sees an improvement in earnings on the back of a strong order book and softening commodity prices. The consolidated entity is expected to grow in the 15-20 percent range during the current and upcoming financial year.

Shares of Kalpataru Power are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 536.10.

Also Read: Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Next Article

Ajanta Pharma shares rise over 2% after large trade deal