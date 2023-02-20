Kalpataru Power, international subsidiaries win orders worth Rs 3,185 crore - shares drop

Earlier this month, Kalpataru Power had bagged multiple new orders worth Rs 2,456 crore across its businesses.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) announced on Monday that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has won new orders worth Rs 3,185 crore.

The total orders include projects in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business worth Rs 1,481 crore, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects in the water business worth Rs 1,509 crore and a Rs 195 crore order in the commercial building segment.

Kalpataru Power said that with the new order wins, the company’s order intake for the financial year 2022‐23 currently amounts to Rs 22,672 crore, a ‘significant’ growth compared to the last year.

In a stock exchange notification, the company’s managing director and CEO Manish Mohnot said, “We are witnessing a significant uptick in the water and T&D business, which we believe will be a major growth driver for us going forward.”

Earlier this month, Kalpataru Power had bagged multiple new orders worth Rs 2,456 crore across its businesses.

The company had said on February 2 that it had won orders or notification of awards for the construction of residential and commercial buildings, T&D work, railway projects as well as oil and gas pipeline projects.

In December 2022, brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services had said that Kalpataru Power’s strong order book and softening commodity prices will aid its earnings growth. Emkay also said that it expected the consolidated entity to grow 15-20 percent during the current and the next financial year.

Shares of Kalpataru Power are trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 502.30.