Kalanithi Maran rejects SpiceJet's Rs 600 crore one-time settlement offer

Kalanithi Maran, former promoter of Domestic airline SpiceJet, on Monday rejected the Rs 600 crore offer made by the airline for a one-time settlement to end the long-standing share-transfer dispute between the two parties.

“It is not possible to accept the offers forwarded by SpiceJet. Both offers by SpiceJet are unacceptable. The total amount claimed by us is Rs 920 crore as per the arbitral award,” Maran told the Supreme Court today.

The court sought to know the basis on which this valuation was arrived at and has granted time to Maran to file the response on the issue. The apex court will now hear the dispute between SpiceJet and Maran on March 2.

SpiceJet had earlier offered two proposals for settlement of the shareholding dispute with the Marans. The airline had offered to repay Rs 600 crore in total for settling the arbitral dispute. Alternatively, SpiceJet had to pay Rs 100 crore and argue the dispute expeditiously before the Delhi High Court.

SpiceJet on February 10 offered to pay former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his KAL Airlines Rs 600 crore in cash for the final settlement of all disputes in the share transfer case. The beleaguered airline made the offer during a hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday.