Goldman Sachs upgrades Kajaria Ceramics to buy, sees 18% upside on lower gas prices, competition

Goldman Sachs upgrades Kajaria Ceramics to buy, sees 18% upside on lower gas prices, competition

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 1:05:46 PM IST (Published)

Kajaria Ceramics, which enjoys 36 percent revenue share within the organised listed players, posted an 11 percent volume growth and 18 percent revenue growth, during the first nine months of financial year 2023.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics gained on Wednesday after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of neutral.

Goldman Sachs also raised Kajaria's price target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,200 earlier, implying a potential upside of 18 percent from Tuesday's close.
The upgrade came on the back of a favourable Renewable Energy cycle considering a 13 percent volume growth until financial year 2026, lower gas prices and benign competitive intensity.
