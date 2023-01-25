homebusiness Newscompanies News

Jyothy Laboratories Q3 Result: Revenue grows in double digits despite higher input costs

Jyothy Laboratories Q3 Result: Revenue grows in double-digits despite higher input costs

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 7:49:54 PM IST (Published)

Jyothy Labs' investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Revenue for the company grew 13.7 percent due to stable growth across channels. The company said that revenue grew in double-digits despite the high commodity prices. However, its investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.


EBITDA or operating profit increased nearly 38 percent from last year while margin expanded by 250 basis points. EBITDA for the quarter comprised 13.8 percent of the overall sales. For the year-ago period, that figure stood at 11.3 percent.

In order to combat the dual headwinds of higher input costs and slowdown in volumes, the company focused on lower unit packs which continue to sell strong in the rural markets.

Among the product categories, the fabric care segment saw 26 percent growth, dish wash segment grew 10 percent, while the personal care business saw growth of 11.6 percent. However, the household insecticides category declined 15.6 percent.

Going ahead, the FMCG firm shall focus on expanding its growth through distribution drives, category penetration strategy, digitisation and premiumisation, adding that it would build a strong rural franchise.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 203.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Easy Trip Planners buys 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations for Rs 3 crore

Next Article

Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue