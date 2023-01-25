Jyothy Labs' investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.
Buy / Sell Jyothy Labs share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore
Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits
Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment
Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35
Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Revenue for the company grew 13.7 percent due to stable growth across channels. The company said that revenue grew in double-digits despite the high commodity prices. However, its investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.
In order to combat the dual headwinds of higher input costs and slowdown in volumes, the company focused on lower unit packs which continue to sell strong in the rural markets.
Among the product categories, the fabric care segment saw 26 percent growth, dish wash segment grew 10 percent, while the personal care business saw growth of 11.6 percent. However, the household insecticides category declined 15.6 percent.
Going ahead, the FMCG firm shall focus on expanding its growth through distribution drives, category penetration strategy, digitisation and premiumisation, adding that it would build a strong rural franchise.
Shares of Jyothy Laboratories ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 203.65.