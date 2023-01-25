Jyothy Labs' investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. reported a 78 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 67.4 crore, compared to Rs 38 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue for the company grew 13.7 percent due to stable growth across channels. The company said that revenue grew in double-digits despite the high commodity prices. However, its investor presentation highlights that input prices are now tapering downwards.

EBITDA or operating profit increased nearly 38 percent from last year while margin expanded by 250 basis points. EBITDA for the quarter comprised 13.8 percent of the overall sales. For the year-ago period, that figure stood at 11.3 percent.

In order to combat the dual headwinds of higher input costs and slowdown in volumes, the company focused on lower unit packs which continue to sell strong in the rural markets.

Among the product categories, the fabric care segment saw 26 percent growth, dish wash segment grew 10 percent, while the personal care business saw growth of 11.6 percent. However, the household insecticides category declined 15.6 percent.

Going ahead, the FMCG firm shall focus on expanding its growth through distribution drives, category penetration strategy, digitisation and premiumisation, adding that it would build a strong rural franchise.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 203.65.