Jury directs J&J to pay $18.8 million to California cancer patient in baby powder suit

Emory Hernandez Valadez filed a suit against the company last year in California state court in Oakland, seeking monetary damages. The 24 year old claimed that he developed mesothelioma, a deadly cancer, due to heavy exposure to the company's talc since childhood.

A jury, on Tuesday, directed that the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson's must pay $18.8 million to a California man who claimed that he developed cancer from exposure to the company's baby powder.

The decision comes at a time when J&J are seeking to settle thousands of such similar cases over its talc-based products in US bankruptcy court. Thousands of plaintiffs have sued J&J, alleging that the brands baby powder and other talc-based products sometimes contained asbestos and caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. J&J refuted the claims and maintained that its talc products were safe and did not contain asbestos.

The jury stated that Hernandez was entitled to damages to compensate him for his medical bills and pain and suffering. However the jury declined to award punitive damages against the company.

Despite the judgement, Hernandez will not be able to collect the judgment in the foreseeable future, as a bankruptcy court has ordered freezing most litigation over J&J's talc.

In April, J&J subsidiary LTL Management filed for bankruptcy in Trenton, New Jersey, proposing to pay $8.9 billion to settle more than 38,000 lawsuits and prevent new cases from coming forward. It was the company's second attempt to resolve talc claims in bankruptcy, after a federal appeals court rejected an earlier bid.

Apart from Hernandez, his mother, Anna Camacho, also testified, and said she used large amounts of J&J's baby powder on her son when he was a baby and through childhood.

J&J vice president of litigation Erik Haas has, however, said that the company would appeal the verdict. J&J's lawyers said there was no evidence either linking Hernandez's kind of mesolthelioma to asbestos or proving that Hernandez was ever exposed to the talc.

