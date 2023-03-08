Jubilant Pharmova's API facility in Karnataka gets VAI status from USFDA - shares end 3.5% higher

The facility was issued eight observations by the USFDA on conclusion of the inspection on December 13.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.'s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing facility at Nanjangud in Karnataka has been assigned a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status by the US Food & Drug administration.

VAI is the second-best classification that a plant can get from the USFDA after ‘No Action Indicated’. According to the guidelines, the VAI classification is issued when ‘objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action’.

The facility was inspected by the drug regulator between December 5-13, 2022.

Based on this inspection and USFDA classification, the facility is in compliance with regards to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). CGMPs provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities.

The facility was issued eight observations by the USFDA on conclusion of the inspection on December 13.

Jubilant Pharmova reported a net loss of Rs 15.67 crore for the December quarter due to multiple issues. Prominent among them were lower Covid-19 related deals in the CDMO sterile injectable business, supply issues in the radiopharmacies business, lower production in the CDMO API business and lower volumes in drug discovery.

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova ended 3.5 percent higher at Rs 315.