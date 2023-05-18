Jubilant Foodworks Q4: What may or may not work for the company, according to analysts

19 out of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock.

Just over 50 percent of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock. However, the six who have a sell rating on the stock have also made a case for them.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 13 percent year-on-year, while margin declined by nearly 500 basis points to 20.1 percent.

Among the analysts who are bullish on the stock, the company's focus on same-store sales through its 20-minute delivery services is a positive. Another positive is the company's confidence on sustaining margin at current levels. A successful scale-up of Popeyes will also be an added trigger.

However, those who are bearish on the stock believe that the company's margin may see headwind due to inflation in milk and that the outlook on demand recovery remains uncertain. Despite a year-on-year reduction in store addition, the company's capex remains elevated in financial year 2024. Jubilant plans on adding another 200-225 Domino's stores, lower than 240 stores added in financial year 2023.

UBS has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600. It says that long-term growth potential of the brand remains intact and that newer brands will support growth going forward. HSBC has also maintained a buy rating on the stock but has cut its price target to Rs 620 from Rs 700.

However, CLSA has a sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 460. It said that the company's EBITDA margin fell to the lowest in 11 quarters, but added that the de-rating taking place on the stock is largely over.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks are off the day's low and are currently trading little changed at Rs 481.15.