Jubilant Foodworks Q4: What may or may not work for the company, according to analysts

May 18, 2023 11:16:22 AM IST

19 out of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock.

Just over 50 percent of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock. However, the six who have a sell rating on the stock have also made a case for them.

The operator of Domino's Pizza outlets in India reported a 59 percent drop in net profit for the March quarter compared to the same period last year.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 13 percent year-on-year, while margin declined by nearly 500 basis points to 20.1 percent.

