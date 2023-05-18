Jubilant Foodworks Q4: What may or may not work for the company, according to analysts

2 Min(s) Read
19 out of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock.
Just over 50 percent of the 34 analysts who track Jubilant Foodworks have a buy recommendation on the stock. However, the six who have a sell rating on the stock have also made a case for them.
The operator of Domino's Pizza outlets in India reported a 59 percent drop in net profit for the March quarter compared to the same period last year.
Operating profit or EBITDA fell 13 percent year-on-year, while margin declined by nearly 500 basis points to 20.1 percent.