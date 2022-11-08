Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results: Seasonally weak quarter meets estimates on most fronts

Jubilant Foodworks reported results that were mostly in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll.
India's largest foodservice company, Jubilant Foodworks reported September-quarter earnings that met expectations on most parameters. The street had anticipated a seasonally weak quarter for the company due to high inflation and the month of Shraavan.
The company's revenue for the quarter increased 17 percent from last year while EBITDA grew in the high-single-digit. Net profit grew 10 percent from the same quarter last year.
Revenue growth of 17 percent for the quarter was driven by healthy performance of new stores as well as a strong like-for-like growth.
Like-for-like growth during the quarter stood at 8.4 percent compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll which pegged the figure to be between 6-8 percent.
EBITDA margin for the quarter declined 180 basis points but managed to remain at the 24 percent mark. The management said that it managed to maintain margin despite significant cost headwinds. Overall expenses during the quarter increased 20 percent from the same period last year.
The company opened 76 new domino's stores during the quarter and entered 22 new cities.
Overall, Jubilant now has 1,701 stores of Domino's across India and is present across 371 cities. It also opened two new Popeyes stores and one new store for Dunkin' Donuts.
On the global front, despite the political instability and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Jubilant's business within the country saw system sales growth of 37 percent during the quarter. It also opened four new stores during the period, taking the overall store count in the country to 40.
For Bangladesh, system sales increased 42 percent from last year. The company opened one new outlet during the quarter in the country, taking the total store count to 11.
Within the Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum! network, the company owns 20 stores and did not add any new store during the quarter.
