Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota steps down to pursue new opportunities

Pratik Pota, the chief executive officer and whole-time director of Jubilant FoodWorks, has stepped down from the role. He will continue till June 15. Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets, said the company had started the process of identifying a successor.

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company, in their meeting held on March 11, accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and whole-time director as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks. He will continue in his current role till June 15," the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Pota had succeeded Ajay Kaul to join Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO and whole-time director in April 2017. Before his stint at Jubilant FoodWorks, Pota held various leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and PepsiCo. He has over 24 years of experience in FMCG and telecom. He is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian Institute of Management-Kolkata.