Jubilant Foodworks acquires 25% stake in nutrition company Wellversed

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), a quick-service restaurants operator and master franchise of brands such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Thursday said it has acquired a 25 percent stake in Gurugram-based nutrition company Wellversed Health.

The company would invest Rs 10 crore in Wellversed in two tranches, said JFL in a regulatory update.

The first tranche of Rs 6.5 crore would be invested on the closing date as defined in the share subscription agreement and the second one of Rs 3.5 crore would be done nine months from the disbursement of the first tranche.

This will be an investment by the company in Wellversed a nutrition company offering a variety of food products tailored for specific nutrition and dietary needs including keto, gluten-free, vegan, high-protein, diabetic and immunity, said JFL.

Net revenue of Wellversed in 2019-20 was Rs 4.89 crore.