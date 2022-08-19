By CNBCTV18.com

Jubilant FoodWorks has been seeing an upward trend in recent days. The stock has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 7.9 percent while it has gained over 14 percent in this month so far. However, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks fell one percent in early morning trade on Friday on the BSE.

Jubilant FoodWorks is also trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. The company is also witnessing rising investor participation — delivery volume of 33.51 lakh on 18 Aug has risen by 134.35 percent against the five-day average delivery volume.

The company, operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, also reported strong financial earnings results for the April-June quarter.

On July 28, the company reported a 63 percent growth in consolidated profit for the April-June quarter. It stood at Rs 112.6 crore driven by a low base and strong revenue and operating performance.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,255.10 crore, up by 40.5 percent as compared to the previous quarter last year.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Morgan Stanley last month maintained an 'overweight' call on the shares of Jubilant Food with a target price of Rs 657. According to the brokerage, the first quarter earnings of the company are ahead of estimates and consensus and the company's management is aiming to maintain a margin of 25 percent.