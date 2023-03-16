JTEKT India’s director of operations Satoshi Komeda steps down

JTEKT India revealed that Satoshi Komeda is returning back to his home country, Japan, due to professional commitments.
JTEKT India, a manufacturer of steering systems for passenger cars, on Thursday said that its Director of Operations, Satoshi Komeda, has resigned. The resignation will be effective from March 31.
The company, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby notify you that Mr. Satoshi Komeda, Director (Operations) of the Company has tendered his resignation, vide letter dated March 16, 2023, from the position of Director (Operations) as well as Directorship of the company with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2023."
The company further revealed that Satoshi Komeda is returning back to his home country, Japan, due to professional commitments.
Founded in 1984, JTEKT India (formerly known as Sona Koyo Steering Systems) is a part of JTEKT Corporation Japan and operates as part of JTEKT Group India. The company is involved in the business of manufacturing / production, supply and sale of steering systems.
The stocks of the JTEKT India settled at Rs 100.05 per share, down over 1.2 percent, when the market closed.
