Breaking News
X
Zee is 'set' to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsJTEKT India’s director of operations Satoshi Komeda steps down

JTEKT India’s director of operations Satoshi Komeda steps down

JTEKT India’s director of operations Satoshi Komeda steps down
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 16, 2023 5:14:02 PM IST (Published)

JTEKT India revealed that Satoshi Komeda is returning back to his home country, Japan, due to professional commitments.

JTEKT India, a manufacturer of steering systems for passenger cars, on Thursday said that its Director of Operations, Satoshi Komeda, has resigned. The resignation will be effective from March 31.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zee 5 says it will “learn from competition” before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Zee 5 says it will “learn from competition” before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The company, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby notify you that Mr. Satoshi Komeda, Director (Operations) of the Company has tendered his resignation, vide letter dated March 16, 2023, from the position of Director (Operations) as well as Directorship of the company with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2023."
The company further revealed that Satoshi Komeda is returning back to his home country, Japan, due to professional commitments.
Founded in 1984, JTEKT India (formerly known as Sona Koyo Steering Systems) is a part of JTEKT Corporation Japan and operates as part of JTEKT Group India. The company is involved in the business of manufacturing / production, supply and sale of steering systems.
The stocks of the JTEKT India settled at Rs 100.05 per share, down over 1.2 percent, when the market closed.
Also Read: Grasim Industries’ Paint Division Picks Mold-Tek As Packing Material Supplier
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JTEKT India

Previous Article

OYO launches accelerator to jumpstart first generation hoteliers' growth

Next Article

Voltas arm bags orders of Rs 1,770 crore for power distribution and solar projects

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X