JSW Steel's combined production grows 12% to 5.68 MT in July-September

Mini "JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.68 million tonne, registering a growth of 12 percent y-o-y, including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.

JSW Steel has reported a 12 percent year-on-year growth in its combined steel production at 5.68 million tonne (MT) in the quarter that ended September 2022. In the year-ago period, its combined steel output was at 5.07 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

The jointly controlled entities include Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL).

The production at 5.68 MT was 3 percent down compared to 5.88 MT in the April-June period of the ongoing fiscal year.

"The drop in production is attributable mainly to extended maintenance shutdowns in JISPL, subdued market conditions in the USA and lower capacity utilisation in other locations in India due to supply and logistics constraints in the sourcing of iron ore and a steep decline in export volumes," it said.