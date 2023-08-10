JSW Steel Share Price: Crude steel production rises 12% in July, India operations grow by 10%

JSW Steel's Indian Operations production volumes include the crude steel production of JISPL and its subsidiary

JSW Steel on Thursday reported a 12 percent growth in consolidated crude steel production on a year-on-year basis to 20.39 million tonnes for the month of July.

In comparison, the firm had posted a consolidated crude steel production of 18.25 million tonnes in the same month preceding fiscal.

The flagship business of the JSW Group disclosed that its consolidated volume includes production from Indian operations and JSW Steel USA.

The steel major's Indian operation reported a crude steel production of 19.72 million tonnes in July, marking a 10 percent increase from 17.91 million tonnes registered a year in the year-ago period. The steel crude production for the US operation stood at 0.67 million tonnes in the month under review, a 96 percent jump from 0.34 million tonnes posted in July 2022.

JSW Steel said that the merger of the joint venture, Creixent Special Steels Ltd, along with its subsidiary JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) with the company has become effective on July 31, 2023.

Earlier this month, JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation of Japan collaborated to set up a joint venture company in India for manufacturing of cold rolled grain oriented electrical steel products (CRGO) in India.

CRGO steel is a critical input used for the manufacturing of transformers which is pertinent for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to end-users.