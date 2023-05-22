JSW Steel will continue to look at NMDC Steel as an asset only until...

JSW Steel, India's largest steel producer by capacity, is part of the shortlisted bidders for NMDC Steel, the demerged entity of India's largest iron ore producer NMDC. The management says that they will continue to look at NMDC's demerged entity as a unit as long as it remains a value accretive proposition for them.

"We have already given our expression of interest and we are one of the shortlisted bidder for an NMDC and the process and the due diligence has just started," recently elevated MD & CEO Jayant Acharya told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction. "As long as it is value accretive, we will look at it. We have a lot of scope for brownfield expansions and we see our capacities which can rise at a low specific investment cost in the Brownfield expansions as well," he said. However, Acharya did not elaborate on how much does the company plan on spending for NMDC Steel.

The government plans on divesting 50.79 percent shareholding in NMDC Steel along with the management control to a strategic buyer through a two-stage competitive bidding process. Currently, the government holds a 60.79 percent stake in NMDC Steel, which has a plant in Nagarnar in Chattisgarh. The strategic sale of NMDC Steel is likely to fetch around Rs 11,000 crore to the government.

Compared to the December quarter, JSW Steel managed to reduce its net debt by nearly Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 59,345 crore from Rs 69,498 crore in December. However, the company may see an increase in debt levels by around Rs 3,000 crore this year, owing to the merger of JSW Special Ispat Products. "We have a strong cash balance and the only addition which would come is the JISPL merger which would increase the debt. So, that is the debt addition we see and it would be in the range of Rs 61,000-62,000 crore (for FY24)," Acharya said.

Going forward, Acharya expects the company's operating profit or EBITDA per tonne to be marginally lower year-on-year in the April-June quarter. He also said that the figure for the first half of financial year 2024 will be similar to the one reported in the June quarter. While Acharya expects the company's EBITDA margin to remain stable owing to lower coking coal costs, he sees some softness in steel prices in 2023.

Coking Coal costs have come down from $280 to $274 per tonne during the March quarter but are likely to be higher by $10-$15 per tonne during the June quarter. Steel prices in May 2023 are $25 per tonne lower than average in the past quarter due to higher exports from China and subdued Chinese demand.

Additionally, the company's board has also approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore through the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, equity shares or convertible securities. The company will also issue non-convertible senior unsecured fixed rate bonds worth as much as $1 billion in the international market, proceeds of which will be used for capex, refinancing or repayment of outstanding loans. It will also issue NCDs from banks and other financial institutions to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

Brokerage firm Nomura has maintained a reduce rating on JSW Steel as it expects the company's profitability to remain rangebound in the near-term due to a decline in steel prices. It said that the decline in steel prices will offset the benefit of decline in coking coal costs. However, it has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 605 from Rs 570 earlier.

Shares of JSW Steel are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 696.35.