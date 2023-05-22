JSW Steel will continue to look at NMDC Steel as an asset only until...

Additionally, the company's board has also approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore through the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, equity shares or convertible securities.

JSW Steel, India's largest steel producer by capacity, is part of the shortlisted bidders for NMDC Steel, the demerged entity of India's largest iron ore producer NMDC. The management says that they will continue to look at NMDC's demerged entity as a unit as long as it remains a value accretive proposition for them.

"We have already given our expression of interest and we are one of the shortlisted bidder for an NMDC and the process and the due diligence has just started," recently elevated MD & CEO Jayant Acharya told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction. "As long as it is value accretive, we will look at it. We have a lot of scope for brownfield expansions and we see our capacities which can rise at a low specific investment cost in the Brownfield expansions as well," he said. However, Acharya did not elaborate on how much does the company plan on spending for NMDC Steel.

The government plans on divesting 50.79 percent shareholding in NMDC Steel along with the management control to a strategic buyer through a two-stage competitive bidding process. Currently, the government holds a 60.79 percent stake in NMDC Steel, which has a plant in Nagarnar in Chattisgarh. The strategic sale of NMDC Steel is likely to fetch around Rs 11,000 crore to the government.