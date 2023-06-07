JSW Steel keen on big PSU acquisition, says NMDC Steel a good bet

By Shereen Bhan

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, and MD said most of the consolidation in the Indian market has happened already and the leftover companies are very small steel firms in which JSW Steel is not interested. He was speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo, where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors. Shares of JSW Steel Ltd ended at Rs 729.75, up by Rs 17.50, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Steel major JSW Steel on Wednesday, June 7, said the company is looking at the acquisition of a large PSU (public sector undertaking) if it comes up for disinvestment, and added that NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) may be a good candidate. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of EY's WEOY in Monte Carlo, where he is representing India among 49 other leaders from across the world and sectors, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, and MD, said, it's going to focus all energies inwards in India and will be expanding capacities and mostly via brownfield and greenfield expansions, rather than acquisitions.

