JSW Steel Production Update: Crude steel production grows from last year but falls sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, JSW Steel witnessed a two percent decline in crude steel production.

JSW Steel on Thursday reported 11 percent growth in consolidated crude steel production on a year-on-year basis for the June quarter to 6.43 million tonnes. The firm posted a consolidated crude steel production of 5.77 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, JSW Steel said that overall it achieved combined production of 6.61 million tonnes in the quarter under review.

The flagship business of the JSW Group disclosed that its combined volume includes production from Indian operations, JSW Steel USA - Ohio and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.

JSW Ispat Special Products posted a 0.18 million tonnes production in the first quarter of the current financial year compared to 0.11 million in the year-ago period.

The steel major's Indian operation posted a consolidated crude steel production of 6.19 million tonnes in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, while the same for US operation was 0.24 million tonnes.

Last month in an interview to CNBC-TV18, JSW Steel’s Chairman and MD, Sajjan Jindal, said that the company is looking at the acquisition of a large PSU (public sector undertaking) if it comes up for disinvestment, and added that NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) could be a good option.