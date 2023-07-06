JSW Steel Production Update: Crude steel production grows from last year but falls sequentially

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, JSW Steel witnessed a two percent decline in crude steel production.

JSW Steel on Thursday reported 11 percent growth in consolidated crude steel production on a year-on-year basis for the June quarter to 6.43 million tonnes.  The firm posted a consolidated crude steel production of 5.77 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, JSW Steel witnessed a two percent decline in crude steel production.


In a filing to the stock exchanges, JSW Steel said that overall it achieved combined production of 6.61 million tonnes in the quarter under review.

