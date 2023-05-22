homebusiness Newscompanies NewsJSW Steel, JFE Steel ink pact to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India

JSW Steel, JFE Steel ink pact to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India

JSW Steel, JFE Steel ink pact to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 6:14:17 PM IST (Published)

This joint venture will lead to reduced CO2 emissions, and creating sustainable steel solutions. Shares of JSW Steel ended at Rs 703.50, up by Rs 10.45, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Monday, May 22, said the company has in principle reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture (JV) company with JFE Steel to establish a cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) electrical steel manufacturing unit in India.

The JV will have the ability to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Also, it will be the first company to produce CRGO products with its entire chain of manufacturing processes in India, JSW Steel said in a press release.


In May 2021, JSW Steel and JFE Steel announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint feasibility study to establish a cold rolled grain oriented electrical steel manufacturing venture in India.

Also Read: Nazara intends to spend most of its Rs 628 crore cash on acquisitions

Further, the joint venture will contribute to the rapidly-growing Indian demand, with its Indian made CRGO products based on JFE Steel’s energy-efficient production technology developed through extensive R&D.

The finalisation of the JV will be subject to the execution of definitive agreements and necessary regulatory approvals, the company said.

JSW Steel and JFE Steel have a technical collaboration with regard to automotive steel through which JSW Steel has developed a wide range of steel for critical auto end-use applications.

In 2012, JFE Steel entered into an agreement with JSW Steel to provide technology for the production of non-grain-oriented electrical steel products, which has enabled JSW to become India’s leading supplier in this field.

Also Read: Only 6 companies bids for Future Retail, big ones such as Reliance and Adani opt-out

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Steel, said the JV would further strengthen the company's position as India's leading manufacturer of advanced steel products that lead to reduced CO2 emissions, and creating sustainable steel solutions.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JSW Steel

Recommended Articles

View All

Tax Collection at Source — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

May 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League

May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda

May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are

May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read