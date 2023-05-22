JSW Steel, JFE Steel ink pact to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Monday, May 22, said the company has in principle reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture (JV) company with JFE Steel to establish a cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) electrical steel manufacturing unit in India.

The JV will have the ability to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Also, it will be the first company to produce CRGO products with its entire chain of manufacturing processes in India, JSW Steel said in a press release.