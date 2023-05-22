English
JSW Steel, JFE Steel ink pact to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 6:14:17 PM IST (Published)

This joint venture will lead to reduced CO2 emissions, and creating sustainable steel solutions. Shares of JSW Steel ended at Rs 703.50, up by Rs 10.45, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Monday, May 22, said the company has in principle reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture (JV) company with JFE Steel to establish a cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) electrical steel manufacturing unit in India.

The JV will have the ability to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Also, it will be the first company to produce CRGO products with its entire chain of manufacturing processes in India, JSW Steel said in a press release.


In May 2021, JSW Steel and JFE Steel announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint feasibility study to establish a cold rolled grain oriented electrical steel manufacturing venture in India.

